NRF cautious on consumer spending ahead
- The National Retail Federation says the strong July retail sales print is indicative of a confident consumer, but warns on spending trends ahead.
- "The impact of volatile financial markets and increased trade tensions in recent weeks may put a wind of caution in consumer spending as we move forward in 2019," notes NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz.
- The three-month moving average of retail sales show a 3.5% year-over-year gain.
