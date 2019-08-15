NRF cautious on consumer spending ahead

Aug. 15, 2019 10:56 AM ETXLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, IYK, FXD, IYC, EMTY, SCC, RCD, UCC, PMR, UGE, SZK, FTXD, JHMCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The National Retail Federation says the strong July retail sales print is indicative of a confident consumer, but warns on spending trends ahead.
  • "The impact of volatile financial markets and increased trade tensions in recent weeks may put a wind of caution in consumer spending as we move forward in 2019," notes NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz.
  • The three-month moving average of retail sales show a 3.5% year-over-year gain.
  • Previously: Retail sales come in hot (Aug. 15)
  • Previously: Retail sales show some bounce in July (Aug. 15)
  • ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, IYK, FXD, IYC, EMTY, SCC, RCD, UCC, PMR, UGE, SZK, FTXD, JHMC
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.