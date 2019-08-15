Birchcliff Energy post Q2 earnings; expands 2019 capital program

Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF -7.6% ) Q2 production averaged 78,453 boe/d, +3% Y/Y. Liquids production weighting increased by 3% from Q1 2019 and by 8% from Q2 2018.

Product mix comprised 6% light oil, 7% condensate, 9% NGLs and 78% natural gas

Adjusted funds flow reached $74M, a 2% increase Y/Y; generated $6M of free funds flow.

Reported record low operating expense of $3.17/boe, a 6% decrease.

Birchcliff has expanded its 2019 capital program to $242M to include the drilling and bringing on production of an additional 7 HZ wells in 2019.

Expects to generate ~$335M of adjusted funds flow and $93M of free funds flow in 2019

Increased 2019 annual average production guidance to 77,000 to 79,000 boe/day

Previously: Birchcliff Energy EPS misses by C$0.08, misses on revenue (Aug. 14)