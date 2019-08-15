Broadband buildout weighs on Telstra profits

Telstra (TLSYY -0.6% ) posted largely in-line results in its earnings report after underlying profits dropped for the fiscal year due to impact from broadband network investment.

Revenues excluding finance income fell 2.3% to A$25.3B; total income fell 3.6% to A$27.8B. Finance income rose 9.2% to A$238M.

Meanwhile, attributable profit dropped 40% to A$2.15B.

EBITDA fell 21.7% to A$8B, hit by A$600M of negative recurring EBITDA headwinds due to the company's rollout of the National Broadband Network. To date the company expects the negative NBN impact has hit A$1.7B.

Meanwhile, the company added 378,000 net retail postpaid mobile services; it added more than 230,000 wholesale MVNO mobile prepaid/postpaid services, and 107,000 net new fixed-line retail bundle and data services.

