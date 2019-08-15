Maersk turns Q2 profit but warns trade war could hurt container business

Danish shipping giant A.P. Moeller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) swings to a Q2 net profit of $141M from a $2M net loss in the year-ago quarter and above analyst expectations for a $52M loss, as the recovery at its main shipping business continues.

Maersk says Q2 revenue rose 0.5% to $9.63B, a bit below the $9.83B analyst consensus, as its shipping unit saw higher revenue on a 1.4% increase in volumes and 1.5% higher average freight rates while operating costs were largely unchanged.

Maersk says Q2 EBITDA grew to $1.36B, above $1.24B analyst consensus, and continues to expect full-year EBITDA of ~$5B but cautions the macro environment continues to be subject to "considerable uncertainties."

The company says the escalating U.S.-China trade dispute could limit growth in global container traffic to the lower end of its 1%-3% guidance range this year, after Q2 growth of ~2%.

But CEO Soren Skou remains upbeat, saying "It is not tariffs that decide how many goods are being transported, but rather how much Americans buy when they go to Walmart. Luckily for us, the U.S. consumer is still in a good mood."