Aug. 15, 2019 11:30 AM ETMechel PAO (MTL)MTLBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Mechel (MTL -0.5%) expects to reach an agreement with its main creditors about pushing back its debt repayments.
  • Mechel, which has been in restructuring talks with its lenders for several years, has already asked banks to push back its debt repayments to 2024-2026 from 2020-2022.
  • The company said that its cash flow was not sufficient to fulfil all its 2020-2022 dept repayment obligations, though cash flow did meet the company’s current capital expenditure and debt servicing needs.
  • In July, the company’s debts to Russia’s three largest state-controlled banks, stood at ~$5.25B.
  • Mechel’s Q2 net profit fell from RUB11.34B last year quarter to RUB1.4B
  • Coking coal sales were up 13% Y/Y at 1.9M tonnes, while steel production rose to 932,000 tonnes from 930,000 tonnes.
