Trovagene up 22% ahead of key data presentation

Thinly traded nano cap Trovagene (TROV +21.8% ) is up on a 5x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 403K shares, ahead the presentation of data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate onvansertib, combined with Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga (abiraterone acetate), in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The updated results will be presented at the Asia-Pacific Prostate Cancer Conference in Melbourne, Australia on August 24.

On the working capital front, at the end of June it had $10.8M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed ($6.8M) in H1. The company filed for a $150M mixed shelf offering about two months ago.