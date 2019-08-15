Aegon -7.2% as H1 hit by outflows, fair value losses

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) melts sinks 7.2% after H1 underlying earnings before tax fell 5% to EUR 1.01B ($1.12B) from EUR 1.06B in the year-ago period.

H1 return on equity declined to 9.6% from 10.2% in H2 2018 and 10.1% in H1 2018.

H1 net outflows of EUR 2.7B were driven by contract discontinuances in U.S. Retirement Plans as well as outflows in U.S. annuities businesses and on the U.K. institutional platform.

Also reported fair value losses of EUR 394M, driven by a strengthening of insurance provisions in the Netherlands as a result of adverse credit spread movements.

