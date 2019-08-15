BP publishes LNG contract templates in step toward industry standardization

BP (BP -0.9% ) publishes its master sales and purchase contract templates for its liquefied natural gas trading business, saying it is the first among its peers to do so.

The LNG industry is seeking to streamline and standardize the contracts that govern its market to reduce red tape and lengthy negotiations to speed up the commodity's transition to an oil-like trading model, and BP says publishing its templates will "contribute to the broader discussion around standardization and liquidity for LNG transactions."

