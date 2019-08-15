Equinor produces first oil from North Sea Mariner field

Equinor (EQNR -0.2% ) says it has started production from the Mariner heavy oil field in the U.K. North Sea, which is expected to produce more than 300M barrels of oil over the next 30 years.

EQNR says Mariner reservoirs contain as much as 3B barrels of oil in place, 50% more than original estimates, and the estimated recovery rate already has been increased by 20%.

The company expects Mariner to produce annual average plateau rates of 55K bbl/day of oil and up to 70K bbl/day at peak production.

EQNR estimates Mariner's price tag at $7.7B but says it had lowered the project cost by optimizing its design since the original investment decision in 2012.