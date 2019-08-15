ECB stimulus should overshoot investor expectations, ECB official says

The euro falls 0.3% against the U.S. dollar to 0.9006 per greenback after Olli Rehn, a European Central Bank official, told the Wall Street Journal that the central bank plans to unveil a stimulus package that should overshoot investors' expectations.

The stimulus measures to be announced at the ECB's next policy meeting in September should include "substantial and sufficient" bond purchases and cuts to the bank's key interest rate.

The ECB's key interest rate currently stands at -0.40%; analysts expect a 0.1 percentage point cut at the September meeting and a new round of ~EUR 50B ($56B)-a-month in bond purchases.

A package of several measures “has a stronger impact than sequencing various measures over time,” due to synergies among different policy tools, Rehn said.

A range of risks to Europe's economy -- such as an unstable political situation in Italy, China's economic slowdown, and uncertainties from U.S.-China trade tensions and Brexit -- justify a strong round of stimulus measures.

