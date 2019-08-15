9F prices initial public offering

9F (JFU) has priced its initial public offering of 8.9M American Depositary Shares each representing one Class A ordinary Shares, at a$9.5 per share for a total offering size of ~$84.55M.

6.75M ADSs are offered by the Company and 2.15M ADSs are offered by the selling shareholder.

The ADSs have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market and started trading today.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1,335,000 ADSs.

The total amount raised of the offering is expected to be $97.23M if the underwriters choose to exercise their option in full.