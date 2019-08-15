Super League Gaming +2.6% post Q2 results

Super League Gaming (SLGG +2.6% ) reported Q2 revenue decrease of 38.9% Y/Y to $0.22M, the decrease was primarily driven by the timing of brand and media sponsorship activities, partially offset by platform-as-a-service revenues totaling $91K.

At June 30, 2019, the Company’s cash position totaled $16.2M, the significant increase was due to the net capital raised during the Company’s IPO.

All principal and interest related to the Company’s convertible notes outstanding, totaling $13.8M, was automatically converted to equity upon the IPO close.

There is no debt outstanding as of June 30, 2019.

The company acquired Framerate, adding millions of views to Super League’s platform.

Previously: Super League Gaming EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue (Aug. 14 2019)