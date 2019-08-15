FanDuel inks huge deal with MLB

FanDuel Group (DUEL) announces a multi-year partnership with Major League Baseball.

The deal makes FanDuel as an authorized gaming operator of MLB and provides the company access to official MLB data, along with league and team marks and logos, across its online sports betting products and retail sportsbook locations.

FanDuel notes that in-play wagering is a large part of the sports betting experience and accounts for more than 50% of FanDuel Sportsbook's total business. The new partnership is expected to enhance the in-play and overall sports wagering and experience.

Financial terms of the arrangement weren't disclosed.

FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTC:PDYPF), the entity created out of the merger of Paddy Power and Betfair.

