Harmony Gold sees higher annual profit as production pops

Harmony Gold (HMY +1.9% ) moves higher after saying it expects headline earnings for the full year ended June 30 to rise by as much as 32% to 191-226 cents from 171 cents in the previous fiscal year.

HMY says results were helped by increased production and profit from a full year’s production at its Moab Khotsong mine in South Africa and the Hidden Valley mine in Papua New Guinea.

The miner reports full year gold production rose 17% Y/Y to 1.44M oz., with the underground recovered grade 2% higher at 5.59 g/t gold vs. a grade of 5.48 g/t gold achieved in the previous financial year.