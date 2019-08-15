Deere Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 15, 2019 5:30 PM ETDeere & Company (DE)DEBy: SA News Team
- Deere (NYSE:DE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.84 (+9.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.38B (+1.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, Deere has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
