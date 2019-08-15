Stocks strive to claw back from yesterday's plunge

Stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data, especially in retail sales, and Walmart boosting guidance are helping to reassure investors, and push stocks up.
But it's a fragile rise, as all three of the major U.S. averages dipped into the red in late morning trading.
The S&P 500 gains 0.3%, the Dow climbs 0.4%, and the Nasdaq is flat.
Consumer staples (+1.5%) and real estate (+1.2%) exhibit the most strength among the 11 S&P 500 Industry sectors; energy (-0.2%) and industrials (-0.1%), dragged down by GE, lag the broader market.
Among notable movers: Walmart (+4.5%), Procter & Gamble (+1.9%), Salesforce.com (+2.2%), GE (-9.1%), and Baker Hughes (-5.5%).
Crude oil falls 1.3% to $54.53 per barrel.
Bonds continue to rally, with the 2-year Treasury yield down 7 basis points to 1.514% and the 10-year Treasury yield down 5 bps to 1.535%.
Dollar Index rises 0.2% to 98.15.
