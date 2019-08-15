Stocks strive to claw back from yesterday's plunge

Stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data, especially in retail sales, and Walmart boosting guidance are helping to reassure investors, and push stocks up.

But it's a fragile rise, as all three of the major U.S. averages dipped into the red in late morning trading.

The S&P 500 gains 0.3% , the Dow climbs 0.4% , and the Nasdaq is flat.

Consumer staples ( +1.5% ) and real estate ( +1.2% ) exhibit the most strength among the 11 S&P 500 Industry sectors; energy ( -0.2% ) and industrials ( -0.1% ), dragged down by GE, lag the broader market.

Among notable movers: Walmart ( +4.5% ), Procter & Gamble ( +1.9% ), Salesforce.com ( +2.2% ), GE ( -9.1% ), and Baker Hughes ( -5.5% ).

Crude oil falls 1.3% to $54.53 per barrel.

Bonds continue to rally, with the 2-year Treasury yield down 7 basis points to 1.514% and the 10-year Treasury yield down 5 bps to 1.535%.