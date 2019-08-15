Vipshop +18% as analysts move ratings to Buy after earnings

Aug. 15, 2019 12:33 PM ETVipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)VIPSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) has jumped 17.8% a day after it posted outlier earnings with sharp gains in profits.
  • That's brought a number of analysts off the sidelines. Credit Suisse has upgraded the ADRs to Outperform, from Neutral.
  • Making the same move: CICC (which has raised its price target to $8.50 from $8, implying 15% upside) and Jefferies, which has raised its price target to $8.60 from $8.50.
  • Bullish JPMorgan likes what it sees, reiterating its Overweight rating and $11 price target (now implying 49% upside). Margin improvement was "way ahead of expectations" and there should be more ahead, Andre Chang says, as the company cuts costs and improves logistics.
