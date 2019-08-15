EQT among top three fastest growing global oil and gas producers, report says

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT), Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) rank as the world's fast-growing oil and gas producers during the last five years, according to a new analysis from Rystad Energy.

EQT is a surprise inclusion in the top three, but the company quickly rose to become the top U.S. independent natural gas producer when it acquired Rice Energy.

The Russian firm is the clear global growth leader, as the only group to add 1M boe/year during the past five years, primarily from natural gas.

BP and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) round out the top five, followed by Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), Total (NYSE:TOT), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Russia's Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY).

Notably absent are Exxon Mobil, which has focused more on petrochemical and refining growth, and Conoco Phillips, which has downsized its portfolio to improve its bottom line.