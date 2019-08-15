Woodside at mercy of partners for operational growth, as headwinds grow

Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) flagged a challenging near-term outlook as it grapples to win over its partners to back $34B worth of new oil and gas projects.

The company reported worse than expected 23% drop in 1H profit, hurt by longer than planned maintenance at its Pluto LNG plant.

Woodside is targeting final investment decisions in late 2019 for Senegal and 2020 for Scarborough & Browse, but is racing to get approvals from its partners in the projects.

The company gave shareholders the option of receiving new shares instead of a dividend and cut its forecast investment spending for 2019 by 9% to between $1.45B - $1.55B.

