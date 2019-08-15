Burford +6.3% as new CFO named

Burford Capital (OTC:BRFRF) jumps 6.3% as it names a new chief financial officer and takes other steps intended to improve its corporate governance practices.

CFO transition comes after shareholders expressed concern about the current CFO being married to the CEO.

Jim Kilman becomes CFO, succeeding Elizabeth O'Connell.

Kilman was formerly vice chairman of Morgan Stanley Investment Banking and has been serving as a senior adviser to Burford since leaving Morgan Stanley in 2016.

Muddy Waters' Carson Block, who has raised questions about Burford's accounts, isn't satisfied with CFO change.

"Given the complexity of Burford’s accounting, the CFO should be an accountant who has demonstrated a strong commitment to ethics. Investment bankers don’t often qualify on that front," Block said in an emailed statement.

The company also plans to seek a second listing on either Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange in addition to its current listing on the AIM in London.

Starts a formal search to add two new independent directors.

Once the new directors join the board, David Lowe and Sir Peter Middleton will leave the board at the next annual general meeting.

