Gevo falls following disappointing Q2 results

Gevo (GEVO -6.3% ) drops sharply after reporting a larger than expected Q2 loss and a 46% Y/Y revenue decline, as the company struggles to cope with a weak ethanol market.

Gevo says revenues from ethanol and co-products derived from its Luverne facility fell due to planned lower production volumes in response to a decline in ethanol sales prices.

The company's Q2 loss from operations totaled $6.5M, compared with a $4.4M loss in the year-ago quarter as a result of lower ethanol margins.