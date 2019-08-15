Shake Shack rallies on SunTrust confidence

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lifts its price target on Shake Shack (SHAK +5.2% ) to $102 from $86 after meeting with management at the restaurant chain's innovation kitchen.

Analyst Jake Bartlett notes the innovation kitchen is active testing new menu items, new cooking equipment and new processes. He adds that while Shake Shack's pace of innovation has slowed this year (except for Chick'n Bites) as it focuses on digital sales, the firm expects limited time offers to be a SHAK sales driver next year. SunTrust is also focused on SHAK's delivery partnership with GrubHub and continued development.

SunTrust keeps a Buy rating on Shake Shack vs. the sell-side consensus of Hold.