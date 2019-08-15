SGH bull sees Brazil stabilization; shares +1.9%

Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating on Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) after a meeting with management let the firm believing inventory issues are "largely behind" SGH.

Analyst Mark Lipacis says the Brazil business is stabilizing and SGH is "executing on its strategy to diversify away from Brazil and commodity memory, to higher margin specialty memory and computing,"

Jefferies expects Brazil to account for about 31% of Smart Global revenue by 2020, down from last year's 60%+, which the firm counts as a "major positive."