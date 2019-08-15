Cisco -8.2% as analysts process macro headwinds

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has fallen 8.2% and tagged its lowest point since the end of January, after yesterday's earnings edged consensus but featured guidance that drew the focus of analysts who are largely getting more cautious.

Price targets have been broadly trimmed: RBC Capital Markets cut its target to $53 from $64 (now implying 14% upside from a current $46.47), with an eye to management commentary that it's seeing slowdown in the global environment. The firm's sticking with its Outperform rating, as most analysts are today.

Piper Jaffray thinks recent declines are overdone and that the company can handle the macro challenge; it's staying Overweight but trimmed its target to $55 from $58.

And Needham is sticking with its Hold rating, noting macro conditions are rolling over and that declines in SP and Enterprise are clear warnings. Many of Cisco's recent strong points are waning, Alex Henderson writes.

