CommScope sees favorable patent ruling in Dali dispute

CommScope (COMM -4.4% ) has claimed a favorable decision at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in its dispute with Dali Wireless.

The PTAB found all claims asserted by Dali in patent 9,531,473 are unpatentable, and that each of claims 6-21 were invalid in view of CommScope's prior art, the company says.

“CommScope’s investment to develop more efficient solutions in this field of digital distributed antenna systems goes back many years, resulting in prior patents that predate Dali Wireless’s more recent attempts to enter this market," says CommScope's Matt Melester.