Magal Security Systems down 7% post Q2 results

Magal Security Systems (MAGS -7.1% ) reported Q2 revenue decrease of 22.3% Y/Y to $19.7M.

Q2 Gross margin declined by 104 bps to 42.6%; and operating margin declined by 720 bps to 1%.

Q2 EBITDA was $716k (-72.2% Y/Y); and margin declined by 753 bps to 3.6%.

Operating expenses were $8.19M (-9% Y/Y), with R&D of $1.69M (-7% Y/Y); Selling & Marketing of $4.24M (-13% Y/Y); and G&A of $2.26M (-1% Y/Y).

Company’s Cash, short term deposits and restricted deposits, net of bank debt, as of June 30, 2019, was $52.2M.

Company says in Q2 they experienced a general delay in tenders for new security projects in Latin America and Canada, mainly due to budget and political reasons, related tocore verticals in these territories. This had a significant impact on results during the first half of the year compared to 2018.

