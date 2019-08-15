Southwest expands service to Hawaii

Southwest Airlines (LUV -0.7% ) says it will add new service to Hawaii in mid-January 2020 from Sacramento International Airport.

In addition, new service nonstop between Oakland and San Jose to both Kauai and the Island of Hawaii will give Southwest customers access to 18 flights transiting the Pacific from California cities.

With the additions, Southwest will operate a total 34 departures a day on interisland routes, including newly available service between Honolulu and Lihue & Honolulu and Hilo, four times daily in each direction.

Source: Press Release