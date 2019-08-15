Goldman's Hong Kong dealmaker in limbo during 1MDB probe - Bloomberg

Andrea Vella, Goldman Sachs's (GS -0.3% ) top dealmaker in Hong Kong, has been on leave for months as authorities and Goldman continue to investigate the scandal surrounding billions of dollars missing from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund known as 1MDB.

How involved he was with the 1MDB deal may make it harder for Goldman to defend its stance that Tim Leissner was a rogue partner responsible for the fiasco.

U.S. prosecutors filed court documents that tie Vella to the conspiracy that diverted billions of dollars from the Malaysian investment fund without charging him.

In confidential talks, prosecutors have said that Vella dealt with Jho Low, who planned the scandal, and was aware of plans to bribe officials, a narrative that Goldman disputes, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Also Vella, who helped structure 1MDB's fundraising, was put in charge of the the bank's initial review of what went wrong soon after it was discovered that money was missing.

U.S. prosecutors' description of Vella's involvement, though they didn't name him, alarmed some members of Goldman's board, who worried that the claims could taint its senior leadership, said two of the people Bloomberg spoke with.

Previously: Malaysia charges Goldman execs over 1MDB scandal (Aug. 9)