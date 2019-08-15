What to watch in NVDA's Q2 report

Nvidia (NVDA -1.5% ) will report Q2 results after the close today. Consensus estimates expect $2.55B in revenue with $1.15 EPS.

Gaming: Last quarter, NVDA reported a 39% Y/Y decline partly due to lower Nintendo Switch processor sales and channel inventory cleaning. Analysts expect another Y/Y decline.

Datacenter: Revenue was down 7% sequentially last quarter. Analysts expect a 12% Y/Y decline to $671M, but signs that cloud demand could pick up in H2 might rally investors.

Consensus revenue breakdown: Gaming, $1.29B; Professional Visualization, $292.4M; Datacenter, $671.2M; Auto, $177.9M; OEM & IP, $104M.

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected at 59.5% by the consensus and NVDA's guidance.

Analysts expect operating expenses of $977.6M versus the $985M guidance.

Q3 guidance expectations have $2.98B in revenue and $1.52 EPS.