Lumber Liquidators called cheap by WSJ

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) is down another 9.85% as sentiment turns negative again.

The stock was the subject earlier today of The Wall Street Journal's Heard on the Street column, with Spencer Jakab calling it too cheap to ignore on a valuation basis.

"Slowing store traffic and tariffs are concerns, but they are known factors. The question, now that big payments for legal claims seem to be done, is how much of a margin of safety is built into the stock. It appears substantial, based on a multiple of enterprise value to forward sales of just 0.4 times, compared with an average of almost 1.9 times for its four closest publicly traded competitors," he notes.

"While tariffs may hurt, they also will pinch competitors, particularly smaller specialty flooring stores that control about 42% of the U.S. market. Floor & Decor Holdings, which commands a far richer multiple, has nearly doubled revenue and operating income over the past three years as Lumber Liquidators has stumbled," he adds.