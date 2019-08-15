GE's Culp calls fraud report 'market manipulation' as shares plunge

"GE will always take any allegation of financial misconduct seriously. But this is market manipulation, pure and simple," says General Electric (GE -11% ) Chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp, as he sees shares of his company sink by the most in any trading session since the financial crisis.

The fact that former Bernie Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos never talked to GE officials before publishing the report "goes to show that he is not interested in accurate financial analysis, but solely in generating downward volatility in GE stock so that he and his undisclosed hedge fund partner can personally profit," Culp tells CNBC.

Markopolos accuses GE of issuing fraudulent financial statements to hide the extent of its accounting problems.

Meanwhile, hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller says he believes Culp and bought GE shares during today's plunge.