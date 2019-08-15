Plaintiffs argue Facebook knew of privacy leak vulnerability

Plaintiffs in a suit against Facebook (FB +0.9% ) are working to amend their complaint about the "View As" privacy leak, saying that the company knew about the risks of the feature but didn't remedy them because it would hurt business, Bloomberg reports.

That means broadening the complaint to allege "affirmative negligence" on Facebook's part. Facebook responds there's no justification for such a claim, arguing that this was an "obscure, unforeseen vulnerability that arose only when three features interacted in an unexpected way."

Plaintiffs' lawyers also argue that Facebook claims to be accountable if it fails in protecting user data but then limits its own liability to "none at all, or up to $100."