Caterpillar tagged with Sell equivalent at Stephens

Caterpillar (CAT -0.5% ) is initiated with an Underweight rating and $100 price target by Stephens analyst Ashish Gupta, citing global growth concerns.

Gupta says he is positive on CAT's restructuring efforts that yielded significant margin improvement but sees risk-reward on the stock skewed to the downside from the slowing global economic growth.

"While we are impressed with [CAT's] progress, slowing global economic growth leaves the equity with a negative risk/reward trading above 10x our view of cycle peak earnings," Gupta writes.

CAT's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, and both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.