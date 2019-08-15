FDA OKs Roche's cancer med entrectinib

Under Priority Review status, the FDA approves Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.2%) unit Genentech's ROZLYTREK (entrectinib) for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic ROS1 mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer and certain patients with solid tumors who are at least 12 years old.
Roche acquired the rights to the kinase inhibitor via its $1.7B takeover of Ignyta in early 2018.
Entrectinib is the third "tissue agnostic" (the drug targets a key genetic driver of cancer in general rather than a specific type of tumor) cancer drug approved in the U.S., following Merck's (MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair deficient tumors in 2017 and Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY -0.8%) Vitrakvi (larotrectinib) for NTRK fusion-positive tumors in 2018.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox