FDA OKs Roche's cancer med entrectinib

Under Priority Review status, the FDA approves Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.2% ) unit Genentech's ROZLYTREK (entrectinib) for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic ROS1 mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer and certain patients with solid tumors who are at least 12 years old.

Roche acquired the rights to the kinase inhibitor via its $1.7B takeover of Ignyta in early 2018.