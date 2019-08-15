Evergy cut at Wells Fargo following recent rally

Evergy (EVRG +0.7% ) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform with a $67 price target at Wells Fargo, citing valuation.

Shares are on target for a sixth straight daily gain, after being one of just three stocks in the S&P 500 to finish higher yesterday amid broad market losses.

EVRG has been on an uptrend since early March following strong results for two consecutive quarters, management's positive comments on synergies and capex and encouraging developments in the Sibley docket, but these developments now are reflected in the stock, Wells analyst Sarah Akers says.

EVRG has been contemplating a shift of capex between Kansas and Missouri as well as an increase in the spending outlook of ~$850M through 2022, but Akers says such an increase would accelerate the rate base growth from the current 2%-3% to only 3%-4%, still significantly below that of peers at 7%-8%.

EVRG's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, and its Quant Rating is Bullish.