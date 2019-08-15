Bullard sees no need for inter-meeting action - Fox Business

  • St. Louis Fed President James Bullard says the U.S. economy can keep growing "if we play our cards right," he told Fox Business Network.
  • He doesn't see a need for an inter-meeting action by the Federal Reserve's policy-setting arm; "despite a big selloff," the market is still up for the year and a repricing might have been expected.
  • U.S. stocks are now mixed, with S&P 500 rising 0.2%, the Dow up 0.3% and the Nasdaq down 0.1%.
  • As for the fears about the inverted yield curve, he points out that it would need to stay inverted for a sustained period of time in order to signal a recession.
  • 2-year Treasury yield is down 9 basis points to 1.486% and the 10-year yield is down 6 bps to 1.52%.
  • With uncertainty over the trade war, the rally in bonds reflects a natural flight to safety, pushing U.S. yields down.
  • Bullard is a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee this year.
  • He said he's not prejudging the September meeting, but is watching TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities) breakeven, which is showing low inflation expectations.
  • ETFs: TIP, VTIP, SCHP, STIP, IPE, STPZ, LTPZ, TIPZ, STPP, FLAT
