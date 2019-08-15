Newmont Goldcorp reiterated Buy at Citi after lagging

Newmont Goldcorp (NEM +1.4% ) shares have lagged rivals such as Barrick Gold (GOLD +1.1% ) YTD and have underperformed the gold group by 20%-30% since the Goldcorp deal was announced, but that could change soon, Citi's Alexander Hacking says in reiterating a Buy rating for NEM.

The analyst, who views NEM's underperformance as overdone, say his "back-of-envelope" analysis implies a $6B market value for the Goldcorp assets with gold at $1,530/oz. vs. the $10B that NEM paid with gold at $1,280/oz.

Meanwhile, BMO analyst Andrew Kaip views Barrick as the better short-term investment of the two because as gold prices rise, it has costs under control and can deliver immediate value.

NEM acquired assets in the Goldcorp deal that may pay off yet, but "it's going to take Newmont a couple [of] quarters," Kaip says.

NEM's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Bullish.