Sealed Air slumps amid circulation of short report

Sealed Air (SEE -2.4% ) fell sharply in the final two hours of today's trade after Upslope Capital Management disclosed a short position and published a critical report on the company.

SEE has a "long history of aggressive earnings adjustments" as well as "never-ending" restructuring programs, which helps explain why the SEC is looking into the company, according to the Upslope report.

"Underneath all the adjustments, SEE has not performed well - even in good economic times. It is more cyclical than almost all of its peers. It has an active SEC investigation. And, it’s levered," the report says, saying shares are worth no more than $29.