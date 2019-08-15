Viavi +3.2% after Q4 growth

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is up 3.2% after hours following its fiscal Q4 earnings beat on top and bottom lines alongside double-digit gains in revenue.

"5G Wireless, Fiber and 3D Sensing were strong contributors to our overall fiscal 2019 revenue and non-GAAP operating margin performance," says CEO Oleg Khaykin.

For Q4, net revenue was $289.7M (up 11%, and up 9.2% sequentially). Operating margin was 17.6%, up 460 basis points.

And non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations rose 42% to $0.17.

Revenue by segment: Network Enablement, $197.3M (up 10.2%); Service Enablement, $24.1M (down 15.4%); Optical Security and Performance Products, $68.3M (up 28.4%).

At quarter's end, liquidity was $526.5M. Cash from operations was $28.5M for the quarter.

For fiscal Q1, it's forecasting net revenue of $273M-$293M (vs. consensus for $282.3M), and EPS of $0.14-$0.16 (in line with expectations for $0.15).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

