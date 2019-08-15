Retail sales strength helps calm investors, as stocks end mixed

Stocks stabilized a day after their worst performance of the year, as data showing an increase in U.S. consumer spending in July helped ease investor fears about a possible recession.

Some of the recent volatility continued today, as the Dow Jones industrials briefly slumped more than 100 points as Treasury yields dropped, but both quickly bounced back.

In the end, the S&P 500 and Dow settled slightly higher while the Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 edged lower.

Sector leadership was concentrated among the defensive-oriented consumer staples (+1.5%), real estate (+1.3%) and utilities (+1.3%) groups, which benefited from Walmart's strong earnings report and guidance and another drop in U.S. Treasury yields.

Today's laggards included energy (-0.5%), which fell alongside a 1.4% drop in WTI crude oil to $54.47/bbl, industrials sector (-0.2%), weighed heavily by GE's 11% drop after it was accused of accounting fraud, and information technology (-0.2%), which was hurt by weak guidance from Cisco Systems.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury prices continued to climb, sending the 2-yr yield 9 bps lower to 1.49% and the 10-year yield down 5 bps to 1.53%; also, the 30-year yield fell below 2% to finish 5 bps lower at 1.98%.