Kimco Realty prices $350M of notes, to redeem $300M of preferred stock

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) prices $350M of 3.70% notes due 2049 for an effective yield of 3.765% maturing Oct. 1, 2049.

Intends to use proceeds to redeem $300M of redeemable preferred stock -- $175M of 6.000% class I cumulative redeemable preferred stock and $175M of 5.625% class K cumulative redeemable preferred stock.

In connection with the redemption of the preferred stock, Kimco will recognize a non-cash charge of ~$11.4M, or 3 cents per common share, in Q3 2019. This charge will reduce net income and NAREIT funds from operations per diluted share by the same amount but have no impact on adjusted FFO per share.

Notes offering is expected to settle on Aug. 29, 2019.