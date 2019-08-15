Nvidia +6% as gaming strength offsets datacenter

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) gains 6.2% after Q2 beats with revenue down 17% Y/Y. The Q3 outlook has revenue within 2% of $2.9B or about $2.84-2.96 (consensus: $2.98B) with gross margin within 50 bps of 62.5% (consensus: 60.2%).

Revenue breakdown: Gaming, $1.31B (consensus: $1.29B; +24% Q/Q, -27% Y/Y); Professional Visualization, $291M (consensus: $292.4M); Datacenter, $655M (consensus: $671.2M; +3% Q/Q, -14% Y/Y); Auto, $209M (consensus: $177.9M); OEM & IP, $111M (consensus: $104M).

Gross margin was 60.1% compared to the 59.5% estimate.

GAAP operating expenses were $970M versus the $977.6M consensus.

Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX) update: Nvidia says the acquisition's regulatory approval process is progressing and the company still expects the deal to close by the end of this year. Note that the deal still requires Chinese approval, which has some investors worried due to the US-China trade tensions.

Press release / CFO commentary

Earnings call starts at 5:30 PM ET with a webcast here.