Apple updates U.S. job footprint

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) says its job footprint in the United States is now at 2.4M, quadruple the number of jobs attributable to the company eight years ago.

Apple directly employs 90K of those workers.

The company says it's still on pace to directly contribute $350B to the U.S. economy by 2023, a goal that was first announced last year.

