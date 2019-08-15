Dillard's -13.4% after sales miss in Q2

Aug. 15, 2019 4:57 PM ETDDSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) has slipped 13.4% after hours after its sales fell short of low estimates in Q2 earnings.
  • That would mark its lowest price point since spring 2017.
  • Net sales fell to $1.43B, and total merchandise sales dropped 2% to $1.38B. Comparable-store sales also dropped 2%.
  • Above-trend performances came in juniors and children's apparel, men's apparel/accessories and home/furniture, the company says; weakness was in ladies' apparel and ladies' accessories and lingerie.
  • Retail gross margin dropped 319 basis points. Inventory was unchanged on a percentage basis Y/Y.
  • Net loss swelled to $40.7M vs. a year-ago loss of $2.9M, even including a pretax gain of $4.9M on sale of a store property.
  • Press release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.