Dillard's -13.4% after sales miss in Q2
Aug. 15, 2019 4:57 PM ETDDSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) has slipped 13.4% after hours after its sales fell short of low estimates in Q2 earnings.
- That would mark its lowest price point since spring 2017.
- Net sales fell to $1.43B, and total merchandise sales dropped 2% to $1.38B. Comparable-store sales also dropped 2%.
- Above-trend performances came in juniors and children's apparel, men's apparel/accessories and home/furniture, the company says; weakness was in ladies' apparel and ladies' accessories and lingerie.
- Retail gross margin dropped 319 basis points. Inventory was unchanged on a percentage basis Y/Y.
- Net loss swelled to $40.7M vs. a year-ago loss of $2.9M, even including a pretax gain of $4.9M on sale of a store property.
