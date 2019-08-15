GE closes -11% in wake of 'misleading' and 'inflammatory' accusations

Aug. 15, 2019 4:58 PM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)GEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor209 Comments
  • General Electric (NYSE:GE) plunged 11.3% in today's trade to finish with its worst one-day loss since April 11, 2008, after former Bernie Madoff whistle-blower Harry Markopolos - working with a short seller - accused the company of accounting fraud, prompting CEO Larry Culp to label the claims "market manipulation."
  • Update: Larry Culp today bought more than 252K GE shares at ~$7.93 each, totaling nearly $2M, according to an SEC filing after the close.
  • Leslie Seidman, GE board member and chair of the company's audit committee, told CNBC late in the day that the report was "full of misleading, inaccurate and inflammatory statements."
  • Seidman, former Chair of the Financial Accounting Standards Board, said GE has plenty of liquidity and questioned the motives behind the charges.
  • Meanwhile, CRFA analyst Jim Corridore reiterates a Buy rating on GE shares, citing in part "increased openness" in GE's accounting under Culp after "years of financial opaqueness" under his predecessor.
  • And Bronte Capital, no fan of GE, says the report is "flat-out silly... GE is a deeply problematic company [but] the report is... utterly misleading."
