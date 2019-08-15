China is no longer the U.S.'s largest foreign creditor

  • Japan overtakes China as the biggest foreign holder of U.S. Treasurys as the trade war with China drags on.
  • At the end of June, Japan held $1.123T of U.S. Treasury securities vs. China's $1.113T.
  • Though China didn't pare back its holdings, Japan increased it at a faster rate, up 2.0% from the end of May.
  • China's holdings rose only 0.2% M/M.
  • In a distant third is the U.K., holding $341.1B of Treasurys, up 5.6% from $323.1B.
  • The total of U.S. Treasurys held by foreign holders is $6.636T, up 1.5% from the end of May.
