EPIC Midstream ships first crude on new Permian pipeline - Reuters

EPIC Midstream has begun shipping crude oil on its 400K bbl/day pipeline from the Permian Basin to the Texas Gulf Coast, boosting Midland crude prices, Reuters reports.

Terminal operator Moda Midstream will be accepting crude from the EPIC line at its facility in Ingleside, Tex., by Friday, according to the report.

EPIC is the second pipeline operator this year to open a major line from the Permian to the Corpus Christi, Tex., area, following this week's start of initial operations on Plains All American Pipeline's 670K bbl/day Cactus II.

The new pipelines will help ease the bottleneck that has weighed on area prices for more than a year.

Top Permian producers include CVX, OXY, CXO, PXD, FANG, EOG, APA, XOM, XEC, PE, RDS.A, DVN, NBL