Spotify to test higher prices in Scandinavia

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is launching a higher-priced version of its premium service in Scandinavia, Bloomberg reports -- in what looks like a test to see if it can raise prices elsewhere.

It will charge 13% more for its family plan in the region, a stronghold for the Stockholm-based company.

Family plans cost $15/month and let up to five people share the account; Spotify has also tested a "Premium Duo" two-subscription offering for €12.49/month (about $13.91).

Average prices paid by Spotify subscribers have dropped for a few years amid growing use of family plans as well as promotional discounts.