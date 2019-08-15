Boarding disruptions spike at American, Southwest due to MAX grounding

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) are bumping thousands more passengers off flights in the wake of the grounding of their Boeing 737 MAX fleets, according to the latest data from the Federal Aviation Administration.

American reportedly denied seats to 69,924 passengers voluntarily in H1 2019, up from 28,409 in the same period last year, while involuntarily denying boarding to 5,022 passengers, up from 678 in the year-ago period.

Southwest denied seats to 22,364 people voluntarily through June, compared with 10,364 during last year's H1, while it involuntarily denied boarding to 2,525, up from 1,045 in the prior-year period.

The FAA said both airlines had told the agency "the grounding of the 737 MAX aircraft has negatively impacted their involuntary denied boarding statistics."