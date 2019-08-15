Coal's last healthy market fades as trade woes weigh on steel - Bloomberg

U.S. coal miners are treading water at best as prices for steelmaking coal, which had sustained miners as exports decline and power plants abandon the fuel, are down 22% since May as concerns about the global economy weigh on demand for steel, according to a Bloomberg analysis.

Top two U.S. producers Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) and Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) are expanding production of metallurgical coal to offset falling prices, but both say the move will have little impact on their earnings.

BTU CEO Glenn Kellow says met coal prices have "eased largely due to the global concerns around trade and economic growth," and while he expects met coal production to increase in H2, lower prices mean the company's adjusted EBITDA only will finish in line with H1's $482M.

Arch says it plans to boost met coal production as much as 29% in H2 to as much as 4M tons, but financial contribution in Q3 from those operations will be comparable to Q2, as "increased shipping volumes are projected to be counterbalanced by lower index-based pricing."

Weak pricing prompted Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) to trim its 2019 shipment forecast for met coal by ~5% "rather than being overly aggressive in selling at low returns into the buyer’s market," CEO David Stetson said this week.

"If you’re in the coal business, these are the times that try you," said Randy Atkins, Chairman of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC), which produces met coal almost exclusively.

Prices may be near a bottom, says Clarksons Platou's Daniel Scott; while he does not expect steel demand to increase significantly in the near term, inventory levels at mills are below average, which could drive sales and provide some stability to the market.

ETF: KOL